Blake’s Hard Cider Rolls Out its ‘Summer of Cider’ with New Peach Party, Tropicolada and Vacation Mode Variety Pack

ARMADA, Michigan – Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), theMidwest’s largest craft cidery, introduces three new ciders and its first summer variety pack as part of its ‘Summer of Cider’ campaign. With fun, seasonal flavors from peach blackberry to orange, pineapple, coconut, the new offerings will roll out now in time for summer across BHC’s 25 state footprint.

“We went all out for summer with three new hard cider releases, more than we’ve ever introduced in any season, to make this the ‘Summer of Cider’,” said Andrew Blake, Founder of Blake’s Hard Cider.“While cider has traditionally been considered a fall beverage, our salesindicate otherwise with over 40% of annual sales taking place between May andSeptember and Blake’s has strategically created a product portfolio of brandsthat can be enjoyed during any season.”

The first in the summer series is Peach Party, a semi-sweet cider with notes of ripe, sweet peaches with tart blackberries at the finish. Available now, Peach Party (6.5% ABV) is sold in 12-ounce 6-packcans ($10.99 MSRP) and available year-round.

BHC will unveil the second installment in its cocktail-inspired Bar Cart Series with Tropicolada on April 15. This play on a traditional piña colada has a sweet, ripe pineapple body paired with orange citrus and a hint of coconut. Enjoy Tropicolada chilled on its own or create a craft cocktail with the addition of rum or vodka. Tropicolada (6.9% ABV) will be soldin 12-ounce 6-pack cans ($10.99 MSRP) and available through Labor Day.

There will be one more new yet-to-be-named release BHC has planned to announce in mid-May to round out its Summer of Cider series.

The ‘Vacation Mode’ variety pack is the perfecttake-along to the beach, boat, pool and BBQ’s. The 12-can assortment of BHC’s four summertime flavors, Paloma, Peach Party, Strawberry Lemonade and Tropicolada pair perfectly to put yourself in a vacation mindset. ‘VacationMode’ will be on store shelves ($18.00 MSRP) from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned and operated Michigan craft cidery. Located on a 1000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was foundedon the values of its more than 75-year farming roots. By growing, pressing, andfermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistentlyintroduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience.

