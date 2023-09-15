Blake’s Hard Cider Announces New Imperial-Style Cider, Return of Fall and Fan Favorites

ARMADA, Mich.— Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery marking its 10th anniversary this year, is doubling down on fall releases with a new core hard cider and the return of past favorites. The newly released American Berry Imperial-style hard cider is made with 100% pressed apples and real blueberries. This autumn also sees a new “Throwback Pack” mixed 12-pack that combines the fan favorites of Flannel Mouth, Grizzly Pear, Rosé, and the legendary Black Phillip. All will be sold throughout BHC’s 29-state footprint.

American Berry combines the all-American tastes of apples and blueberries to create a delicious patchwork of sweet, tart, and dry, balanced to bring the best local flavors forward. It’s an Imperial-style hard cider with 8% ABV and available now in 6-pack and 12-pack cans for $10.99 – $11.99 MSRP.

“American Berry is a celebration of iconic American farm-fresh flavors, delivered with an unmistakable Imperial-style kick,” said Andrew Blake, President and Founder, Blake’s Hard Cider. “We’ve heard how much our customers enjoy our American Apple, which was our first 8% ABV hard cider, so we’ve created American Berry as another option for a bold hard cider that’s still an easy sipper.”

Look for the return of these seasonal favorites available in 6-pack 12 oz cans ($11.99 MSRP):

Caramel Apple (6.5% ABV) from BHC’s Kinder Cider Series that supports urban gardens in partnership with Keep Growing Detroit, is the classic fall taste of caramel apples in a hard cider form.

Apple Lantern (6.5% ABV) is a roasted pumpkin hard cider that balances the warming flavor of Blakes’ handpicked apples with the richness of pumpkin that tastes like autumn.

Mule de Pomme (6.5% ABV) from BHC’s Bar Cart Series of ciders inspired by famous cocktails is a pomegranate, ginger and lime infused take on the traditional Moscow Mule. (Available Oct. 3)Blake’s Hard Cider is also combining four retired fan favorites in its new Throwback Pack 12-pack:

Rosé (6.9% ABV) – Infused with strawberries and rose hips it’s a rosé, done the Blake’s Hard Cider way.

Flannel Mouth (6.5% ABV) – Made with a variety of 100% Michigan-grown late-season table and dessert apples, the classic Flannel Mouth starts sweet and finishes smooth.

Grizzly Pear (5% ABV) – The soft notes of pear and a hint of elderflower lead into a sharp apple finish.

Black Phillip (6.5% ABV) –This hard cider’s devoted fans seek out its iconic black can with an ominous horned goat’s head to enjoy its bold tastes of cranberry and blood orange.

Blake’s Hard Cider Throwback Pack is available now and retails for $20.99 MSRP.

“I know we’ve got some devoted Black Phillip fans who are going to be very excited by the news of his return in our new Throwback Pack,” said Blake. “Just like the villain in any good horror movie, we keep trying to lock Black Phillip away and he keeps finding a way to come back.”

About Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

There’s a lot to be thankful for here at Blake’s as we celebrate a decade of farm, fruit, and fermentation. BHC was born from a desire to give adventurous flavor seekers a hard cider made from fresh pressed apples and pay homage to our fruit growing roots here in Armada, Mich. Ten years later, we’re still crafting eccentric beverages and pushing category boundaries with industry-leading innovation. Sounds complex, but it’s actually pretty simple: big ideas, a lot of fresh fruit, a little bit of elbow grease, and passionate fans like you.

