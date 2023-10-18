Biscayne Bay Brewing Company Launches Limited Edition Pumpkin Amber Beer

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is thrilled to introduce their eagerly awaited Limited-Edition Pumpkin Amber Beer. This fall, craft beer enthusiasts can savor the ultimate autumn experience with Biscayne Bay’s latest creation.

Their Pumpkin Amber Ale is an exquisite blend of seasonal delights, featuring the warm, comforting notes of pumpkin, velvety vanilla, and aromatic cinnamon. It’s a celebration of the autumn spirit. The catch? This delightful brew is available only while supplies last, so make sure to secure your own before it vanishes into the crisp autumn air. For those looking to infuse some Halloween excitement into their celebrations, mark your calendars for the weekend of October 27th to October 29th, when this special Pumpkin Amber Beer is priced at just $6.

With an alcohol beverage volume of 5.3%, this limited-time creation captures the very essence of fall, making it an absolute must-try for all seasonal beer enthusiasts. Don’t miss the chance to savor the taste of autumn with Biscayne Bay Brewing’s Pumpkin Amber Beer – it’s a true fall delight that’s here today and gone with the

season’s breeze.

For More Information:

https://www.biscaynebaybrewing.com