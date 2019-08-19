Big Storm Brewing Expands Distribution to Ohio

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Florida-based Big Storm Brewing Company is coming to the Buckeye State. Big Storm announced today that Ohio Eagle Distributing will begin distributing its core beers around the Cincinnati area starting this month.

“Ohio’s craft beer scene is impressive and stronger than ever. We’re excited to be a part of this energy and to have the opportunity to share our unique and dynamic beers with consumers in the Cincinnati region,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni.

Ohio Eagle Distributing is distributing two of Big Storm’s most popular brews, Tropic Pressure Florida Ale (Photo Attached) and Key Lime Shandy. They will also be distributing Big Storm’s Bromosa Brut IPA and its award-winning OktoberfestMärzen Lager.

Selling about 3.5 million cases of beer annually, Ohio Eagle has a strong reach in the southwest Ohio region, serving nine counties includingAdams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland, Preble, Warren.

“We are beyond thrilled to work with Ohio Eagle. Their commitment to relationship building and execution is second to none,” Govoni added.

And, the company already has strong ties to the Sunshine State, as a local subsidiary of Florida-based Gold Coast Eagle Distributing. Before joining the Florida team, Ohio Eagle operated for 81 years as the family-owned Dickerson Distributing. To this day, the company prides itself on being involved in the local community, while supporting innovative craft beer brands like Big Storm.

About Big Storm

Founded in 2012 Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State; Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral. Led by Head Brewer, Joel Moore, Big Storm’s innovative craft beers have received critical acclaim for the past seven consecutive years, winning 2016’s Best Florida Beer Championship with its Oktoberfest Märzen Lager.

Today, Big Storm is a true pioneer using locally sourced ingredients like citrus and wildflower honey, brewing more than 50 different beers, including their popular Arcus Southern Pale Ale, Wavemaker Amber Ale, Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, Palm Bender Gulf Coast IPA, Key Lime Shandy and Oats in Hose Oatmeal Stout. For more information, visit:www.bigstormbrewery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @BigStormBrewing.