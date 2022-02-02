Big Storm Brewing Co. Creates New Specialty Beer for Feeding Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Florida – Big Storm Brewing Co. is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay to help end hunger by creating a new specialty beer. This Thursday, February 3rd, the Clearwater-based company is releasing “Hops for Hunger”, a honey wheat orange ale, to aid Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission. A percentage of every beer sold will be donated to better serve our neighbors with the compassion they deserve.

Approximately one million people are food insecure in our 10-county region. Feeding Tampa Bay served nearly 95 million meals last year. “Hops for Hunger” will make its debut during Feeding Tampa Bay’s official podcast Stick a Fork in It.

The media is encouraged to attend.

WHAT: New Beer Released to Help End Hunger

WHEN: Thursday, February 3rd | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Big Storm Brewing Co.,12707 49th St N, Clearwater, FL

WHO: Big Storm Co-Owner L.J. Govoniand

Feeding Tampa Bay Chief Programs Officer Matt Spence

“Hops for Hunger” is 4.8% ABV. It will be sold by the can at Big Storm’s four taprooms in Clearwater, Orlando, Odessa, and Cape Coral. The honey wheat orange ale will only be available while supplies last.

ABOUT BIG STORM

Founded in 2012 in Pasco County, Big Storm currently has four taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Orlando, Odessa and Cape Coral.

Big Storm has embraced its tagline of “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Sunny Key Lime, brewed with key lime puree.

With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond.

ABOUT FEEDING TAMPA BAY

As one of the nation’s top hunger relief organizations, Feeding Tampa Bay is ending hunger by fueling human potential in every family, child and senior across our 10-county region. By leveraging the daily connection around a meal, the organization is evolving its partnerships, programs and services with a goal to break down barriers and create long-term health and capability in the lives of the individuals it serves. Feeding Tampa Bay has continuously evolved its services by almost doubling its reach to serve nearly 1 million people in our community, and anticipates it will serve more than 85 million meals this year. Today, Feeding Tampa Bay and its community stand together to lift the families we serve, because food makes tomorrow possible.

For More Information:

https://www.bigstormbrewery.com