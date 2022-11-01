Big Drop Makes A Big Splash In Joint Venture With Destihl

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UK – UK-based and award-winning non-alcoholic brewer, Big Drop, has partnered with DESTIHL® Brewery to scale-up production and to handle sales for Big Drop to meet the increasing demand for its beers in the USA. This move presents a large growth opportunity for Big Drop as DESTIHL distributes to almost 40 States from its 47,000 sq. ft. brewery facility in Normal, Illinois.

With Big Drop approaching its second birthday in the U.S. market, this new partnership is one of the most significant developments in the NA-only brewer’s six-year history. Big Drop has already broken new ground in the NA beer category by winning international accolades and multiple global beer awards, as well as the Holy Grail of any NA drink: beating full-strength rivals in blind tastings*. Its core range is currently available to buy at retailers in six States (Illinois, Michigan, Minneapolis, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire) and online nationwide via Better Rhodes, but the availability will be greatly expanded soon under this deal.

This joint venture with DESTIHL provides a one-stop solution for Big Drop as not only does DESTIHL have an outstanding track record in brewing, having won several GABF®, FoBAB® and other awards over the years*, but it also boasts large-scale, efficient and quality brewing and packaging capabilities. Its innovative brewing methods and established routes to market will allow Big Drop to act with agility in response to growing and seasonal demand for NA beers, especially in the run-up to Dry January, which this year saw 1 in 5 U.S. adults taking a break from alcohol**.

According to IWSR, the NA beer category now has a 3.5% volume share of the total alcohol sector with global NA beverage sales worth $10 billion in 2021 and forecasted to grow by 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2025, compared to only 0.7% growth for the standard alcohol industry. Some reports are predicting global sales will reach $23 billion annually by 2025***.

Speaking about the move, Big Drop Founder, Rob Fink, commented: “Most people recognize that demand for good quality non-alcoholic beer in the USA is growing exponentially and that offering drinkers a complete choice of brands and styles, wherever they shop, is key to feeding that demand. Big Drop is already part of the solution, and by partnering with DESTIHL, we’ll not only be able to continue producing the best beer possible but have the sales platform from which to expand into more States.”

DESTIHL’s CEO and Co-Founder, Matt Potts, added: “We are very excited about partnering with Big Drop to produce and sell their great beers and entering the non-alcoholic beer space with such an internationally proven, high-quality product made by traditional means that we know so well. Adding Big Drop’s NA beers to our wide distribution footprint and sales portfolio will be a great opportunity for DESTIHL, Big Drop and our distribution and retail partners alike.”

