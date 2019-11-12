Big Boss Brewing to Release Trail Guide IPA as New Year-Round Offering

RALEIGH, N.C.— Big Boss Brewing has announced Trail Guide IPA will enter the brewers line-up of year round offerings. Trail Guide IPA packaging features a hiker and a bear enjoying the great outdoors together. Six pack bottles are launching in November and will join the year round line up of Big Boss brews that include recent additions Big Boss Lager, Sea Bee Gose and mainstays Bad Penny Brown and Hells Belle Belgian ale.

“We are excited to reveal artwork for Trail Guide IPA. Inspired by the great outdoors and the spirit of exploration, we went way outside the beltline for this one! A huge departure in art style for Big Boss to bring attention to a classic clean go-to, India Pale Ale” remarks David Rogers, marketing for Big Boss Brewing.

“I was searching for a bigger resinous pine presence from hops and those additions are driving this character to give Trail Guide its’ own personality” adds head brewer Seth Adams.

Trail Guide IPA features classic Pacific Northwest Hop Varietals Chinook and Cascade to lend an aggressive citrus and pine character with a rounded bitter finish. El Dorado hops add a unique feature to the brew providing a subtle tropical fruit backing to the citrus and pine.