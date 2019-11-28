Big Boss Brewing to Release 13.75 Oak Aged Barleywine on Black Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big Boss Brewing Company of Raleigh will release 13.75 Oak aged Barleywine called “The Wolf” on Friday, November 29. The Wolf is a Barrel Aged American Barleywine featuring a blend of British and Caramel malts creating a rich toffee flavor with a warming ethanol note. Aggressively hopped with Cascade and Simcoe hops to balance the sweet caramel malt character. The beer rested in oak Bourbon barrels for nearly six months. A limited run of 500ml will be available at Noon on Friday when the brewery opens.

Big Boss Brewing Company was founded by Geoff Lamb in 2006 and shipped it first beers in the 2nd quarter of 2007. Local household favorites emerged in the form of Bad Penny Brown Ale, High Roller IPA. The company continues to expand their portfolio of barrel aged beers, and now canning new beers while maintaining a focus on their home base of North Carolina! https://www.bigbossbrewing.com/

