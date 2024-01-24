Berczy Brings Premiumisation to the Hard Tea Market With Exquisitely Juicy Vodka Tea Cocktails

British brand Berczy is excited to announce the launch of two brand new products to kickstart the 2024 season; Juicy Peach Tea and Lemon Tea vodka cocktails – because who knows more about tea than the Brits? The alcohol-based tea market is due to hit USD 14.5 billion by 2030* and Berczy is ready to break through as a major player.

As premiumization continues to drive alcohol sales**, this takes ‘hard tea’ to the next level; like all of Berczy’s RTDs, quality ingredients will be the star of the show. Made with five-times distilled vodka, real fruit juices and organic tea, at 7% ABV, these bar quality cocktails will impress even your trendiest friend. Berczy has poured 25% real fruit juice into each drink, making these one of the juiciest cocktails on the market.

Launching in April 2024, Berczy’s vodka tea cocktails will be available for the start of the summer season. As we come out of hibernation and dust off the BBQ’s looking for new drinks to enjoy with friends, Berczy should be top of the list. Because only the best should be consumed in 2024.

Nick Graham, Berczy Co-Founder says “We’ve spent the last 18 months developing these products working closely with our recipe developers, and renowned alcoholic beverage creative agency, Sip Studio. We’ve made a range of products that truly stand out in the market, with a high ABV providing a real cocktail feel to hard tea. Whilst using our signature five-times distilled vodka and 25% juice, this is truly a unique experience for our customers.”

Kirsty Holton, Founder and Creative Director at Sip Studio added “When developing the packaging we knew that it was essential that we captured Berczy’s Spirit of Britishness in line with the brand’s strategy. With vibrant royal blue hues, a Union Jack tea tag and playful illustrations of hands holding tea cup cocktail glasses, the cans are designed to capture the attention of Berczy’s target audience by reflecting the brand’s cheeky personality and British charm. Fitting seamlessly alongside the existing spritz range, these cans not only stand out from their competitors but also reinforce the brand’s distinct British identity in the competitive US market.”

Berczy’s Peach Tea and Lemon Tea vodka cocktails will be available in single SKU 4 packs (4x 12 fl.oz cans), and will be stocked across major retailers in 7 states including New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and for the first time, Connecticut, with wine and spirits distributor Brescome Barton.

Continuing their strategy of liquid to lips, Berczy will be running hundreds of in-store tastings and popping up at events and festivals throughout the 7 states with their team of brand ambassadors, ready to make a splash as the new season kicks off. An exciting influencer partnership is also brewing in the background, so watch this space!

About Berczy

Berczy is an award-winning British cocktail company, crafted in London. Made with 5x distilled vodka and real fruit juices for an extra juicy flavor. Berczy launched into the US in 2022 with their Vodka Spritz range in 12 fl oz. cans.

The brainchild of two friends from London, Nick Graham and Nick Johnson, the idea for Berczy was born out of a frustration with weak tasting, artificial RTDs. The duo felt people deserved better tasting drinks, and vowed to introduce their own brand. After the drinks’ smashing success in the UK, they decided to make waves across the pond.

Established in the UK in June 2020, Berczy was backed by Virgin Start Ups, enabling the brand to access the capital required for marketing and production activities, further cementing its place as one of the UK’s most prominent RTDs, having featured on BBC’s Dragons’ Den in the UK (their version of Shark Tank) and having won two Spirits Business Masters medals and a Great Taste star.

For More Information:

https://us.berczydrinks.com/