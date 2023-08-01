“Ben Affleck Has A Big, Fat, Stupid Mouth” Released in Atlanta

It’s the hero no one asked for, “Ben Affleck Has A Big, Fat, Stupid Mouth” New England IPA has returned to the Atlanta Market — draft only.

Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Company out of Carrollton, Georgia is offering this action-packed New England IPA in Atlanta and surrounding areas. Do they hate Ben Affleck? Nah. Do they think he was a really odd choice for Batman? Yes. Was his mouth distracting? Yes. Did they name a beer about it? Yes.

It’s time to have some fun and drink it too.

Printer’s Ale Mfg. Co. distributes with Atlanta Beverage in the state of Georgia.

