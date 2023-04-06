Belching Beaver Brewery Adds Terpene-Focused Tropical Terps IPA To Core Lineup

OCEANSIDE, Calif.— Oceanside’s Belching Beaver has added a core beer to its lineup called Tropical Terps IPA, a re-release of the brewery’s Dam Good Decade Terps IPA from its 10th anniversary celebration in October 2022. It is the company’s first core beer that uses terpenes, which are aromatic compounds naturally found in citrus fruits, pine trees, hops, and cannabis.

Tropical Terps IPA has a 6.6% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and includes Simcoe, Mosaic, Strata, and Citra hops. Terpenes bring to the juicy IPA new flavors and aromas that are unattainable from hops alone, featuring tropical notes of melons, mango, guava, and pineapple. The terpenes used for the beer were not derived from cannabis.

“We received so many compliments last year from the initial batch of Brewmaster Troy Smith’s new brand that we decided to make it a part of our core,” said Co-Founder and CEO Tom Vogel. “Troy and his team are always pushing the boundaries of beer and they love creating new and amazing styles like with Tropical Terps. He not only designed the beer, but the label as well. This really is a game changer. I am sure we will see more terpene-focused beers throughout the country in the years ahead.”

Tropical Terps IPA is available on draft and in six packs of 12-ounce cans at Belching Beaver’s four San Diego County locations: Oceanside Brewhouse, Vista’s Pub980 and Tavern & Grill, and North Park Tasting Room.

“We are not the first brewery to do this, though not many have tried,” Smith said. “Since beer has been around for thousands of years, we are always trying to push the limits of what defines a good beer. Showcasing something new and innovative is the goal, and I believe both hard-core and casual beer drinkers will enjoy our latest creation that has flavors they may have never tasted before.”

Belching Beaver beers are distributed to 12 states outside of California, including as far away as Wisconsin and Texas. Head of Production and Quality Manager Thomas Peters, who joined the brewery in 2013, oversees all beer production at the company’s Oceanside manufacturing facility and four brewery/retail locations.

