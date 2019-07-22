BeerMaps Launches Interactive Brewery and Taproom Search Engine

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— BeerMaps, LLC is excited to announce the launch of an interactive, web-based, ‘beer map’ technology that allows users to search for breweries, brewpubs, and taprooms. BeerMaps’ interactive brewery search engine is now live on BeerMaps.com.

BeerMaps designed the new interactive brewery and taproom directory to connect craft beer enthusiast to local craft beer establishments.

The BeerMaps interface allows users to search for breweries, brewpubs, taprooms, taverns, and other beer businesses based on their GPS location so users can discover new places everywhere they go–it is now easier than ever for craft beer enthusiasts to find local craft beer!

BeerMaps users can search by city or simply click the “near me” button to discover breweries, brewpubs, taprooms, and taverns nearest to their GPS location. Users can also read reviews, check out menus, learn about specials, discover upcoming local events, learn about beer styles, or craft beer in general, from beer history to beer brewing.

For beer professionals, BeerMaps is a service that adds efficiency to marketing campaigns and expands marketing reach to new markets. Other benefits include the ability to offer specials, to learn about guests’ experiences by reading reviews from beer enthusiasts that have visited, and to list menus, all within the site. Visit BeerMaps.com to learn more about advertising on BeerMaps and pricing.

With BeerMaps, it has never been easier to locate local breweries! Variety—it's one of the great parts of the buzzing craft beer scene. Whether it's a local neighborhood brewpub, a microbrewery, or a taproom that just opened, there is always a new place to try, and BeerMaps makes finding those places easy. BeerMaps gives you the option to search by City or click on the "near me" button to search for a brewery, brewpubs, taprooms, and taverns nearest to your current location. The newest taproom might be a lot closer than you think and our "Beer Maps" are designed to show you just how close your new favorite small brewery may be. BeerMaps enables craft beer enthusiast to explore, search, and discover local breweries, brewpubs, and taprooms, and become educated on all thing's beer. Not only will you get directions to local beer establishments, but BeerMaps also gives you the ability to connect and interact with your favorite brewery by leaving reviews, keeping up to date on events at their establishments, as well as receive information on promotions. Breweries, brewpubs, and taprooms can list their business on BeerMaps for FREE. Users can use BeerMaps FREE.