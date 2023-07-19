Beachwood Brewing Releases New Stratallite Orbit IPA to Celebrate Their 12-Year Anniversary

As Beachwood celebrates in the month of July their 12th year of brewing beer, they release on Saturday, July 15, an all-new packaged specialty beer, Stratallite Orbit. The cosmic flavors and big bang of aromas in this West Coast IPA comes from the hop combination featuring Strata and Mosaic hops.

Coinciding with the release day, Beachwood welcomes families and friends to celebrate with them all day starting at 12pm until 10(ish)pm at their two Long Beach locations, Downtown on The Promenade and Bixby Knolls. Anniversary festivities include music, food pop ups, giveaways, and more from 12pm until 10(ish)pm.

Tasting Notes:

Passion fruit, bright melon, fresh resin

HOPS: Strata, Mosaic

MALT: American 2-row

7.1% ABV | 60 IBUs

$15.99 4-pk of 16 oz cans

Available on draft and in cans at all Beachwood locations plus coming soon to a local craft beer shop for distribution.

About Beachwood Brewing

Beachwood Brewing, an independent brewery since 2011, is designed to meet the growing demands with a diverse lineup of core beers, including distinctive West Coast-style IPAs, seasonal favorites, and limited releases. Beachwood has a full-scale production facility and multiple locations in Southern California. Across their locations, people come for the beer and stay for the community.

BEACHWOOD DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 210 E 3rd St., Long Beach, CA 90802

BEACHWOOD PIZZA & BEER, 5205 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92649

BEACHWOOD BREWING & DISTILLING, 3630 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807

BEACHWOOD HUNTINGTON BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

BEACHWOOD GARDEN GROVE TAPROOM SteelCraft 12900 Euclid St., Garden Grove, CA 92840

THE BLENDERY 247 N Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 (by reservation only)

BEACHWOOD 2ND AND PCH TAPROOM (coming soon)

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beachwood-brewing-12th-anniversary-event-tickets-662491528997?aff=oddtdtcreator