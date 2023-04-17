Beachwood Brewing Releases New Octopus Arcade IPA for Their Monthly Specialty Beer Release

Beachwood drops an all-new packaged specialty beer for their April monthly beer release, Octopus Arcade. The hop combination features Beachwood-select Mosaic, plus Ekuanot and Idaho 7, two newer varietals on Beachwood’s top list for West Coast IPAs.

The combined flavors & aromas are a tropical fruit bomb with a signature dankness people have come to expect in a Beachwood IPA. Huge notes of fresh-cut pineapple, berries, and passionfruit are accented by sweet resin. The beer is super crushable with a dry, bright finish, you’ll want to get your tentacles on this one! The beer was previously brewed twice as draft-only at their Downtown Long Beach location. It was such a hit, they decided to make it a large-scale release.

Tasting Notes:

Blueberry, tropical fruit, fresh evergreen pine resin

HOPS: Mosaic, Idaho 7, Ekuanot

MALT: American 2-row

7.1% ABV | 60 IBUs

$15.99 4-pk of 16 oz cans

Available on draft and in cans at all Beachwood locations plus coming soon to a local craft beer shop for distribution.

About Beachwood Brewing

Beachwood Brewing, an independent brewery since 2011, is designed to meet the growing demands with a diverse lineup of core beers, including distinctive West Coast-style IPAs, seasonal favorites, and limited releases. Beachwood has a full-scale production facility and multiple locations in Southern California. Across their locations, people come for the beer and stay for the community.

BEACHWOOD DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 210 E 3rd St., Long Beach, CA 90802

BEACHWOOD PIZZA & BEER, 5205 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92649

BEACHWOOD BREWING & DISTILLING, 3630 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807

BEACHWOOD HUNTINGTON BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

BEACHWOOD GARDEN GROVE TAPROOM SteelCraft 12900 Euclid St., Garden Grove, CA 92840

THE BLENDERY 247 N Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 (by reservation only)

BEACHWOOD 2ND AND PCH TAPROOM (coming soon)

https://shop.beachwoodbrewing.com/collections/beachwood-brewing/products/octopus-arcade-case-6-x-4pk-16oz-cans