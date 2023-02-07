Beachwood Brewing Re-releases Thrillseeker IPA as Monthly Specialty Beer Release

LONG BEACH, California – Thrillseeker is a classic Beachwood IPA! This West Coast-style IPA will push your senses to the edge. Brewed with a daredevil combo of Simcoe, Chinook, Warrior, and Centennial to lay down massive citrus and tropical hop profile. Inspired by some of San Diego’s best, Thrillseeker began as a humble homebrew in brewmaster Julian Shrago’s garage before becoming the second IPA (Melrose was the first) Beachwood brewed at its Downtown Long Beach location.

Thrillseeker has become a regular staple in Beachwood’s monthly specialty release production. Thrillseeker’s hop Mascot, Lucky, has been such a fan favorite, they made him into a limited-release sticker. Available at all Beachwood locations for $1. Tasting Notes: Grapefruit pith, juicy resin, pine HOPS: Simcoe, Chinook, Warrior, Centennial MALT: American 2-Row, Caramalt 7.1% ABV | 70 IBUs $14.99 4-pk of 16 oz cans Available on draft and in cans at all Beachwood locations plus coming soon to a local craft beer shop for distribution.

About Beachwood Brewing

Beachwood Brewing, an independent brewery since 2011, is designed to meet the growing demands with a diverse lineup of core beers, including distinctive West Coast-style IPAs, seasonal favorites, and limited releases. Beachwood has a full-scale production facility and multiple locations in Southern California. Across their locations, people come for the beer and stay for the community.

BEACHWOOD DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 210 E 3rd St., Long Beach, CA 90802 BEACHWOOD PIZZA & BEER, 2505 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92649 BEACHWOOD BREWING & DISTILLING, 3630 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807 BEACHWOOD HUNTINGTON BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 BEACHWOOD GARDEN GROVE TAPROOM SteelCraft 12900 Euclid St., Garden Grove, CA 92840 THE BLENDERY 247 N Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 (by reservation only) BEACHWOOD 2ND AND PCH TAPROOM (coming 2023)

For More Information:

https://shop.beachwoodbrewing.com/collections/beachwood-brewing/products/thrillseeker-ipa-6-x-4pk-16oz-cans