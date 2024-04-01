Batson River Brewing Releases Backcountry Kölsch

WELLS, Maine— Batson River Brewing & Distilling, an independent Maine craft brewery, announced the spring release of their Backcountry Kölsch. The seasonal 5.5% German light ale is fermented cool and then cold-conditioned creating a lager-like crispness.

Operations Manager Jon Quade feels the release timing is perfect: “As things start to warm up here in Maine, the mindset shifts to getting outdoors, walking in the woods and enjoying nature. And to us, that also means bringing a light and refreshing beer along for the ride. I think spring beers are finally getting the recognition they deserve and we’re excited to offer Backcountry Kölsch to consumers looking for that flavor profile.”

Backcountry Kölsch 4-packs and draft are available at Batson River locations and distributed throughout southern Maine by Nappi Distributors in Gotham, ME.

About Batson River Brewing & Distilling

An independent Maine brewery founded in 2018. Our beers capture Maine’s southern coast, where the Batson River winds from the farm to marshlands to the shore. Everything we craft pays tribute to this incredible community and connects us to the great state we call home. We currently operate four brewpub restaurants in Portland, Wells, Kennebunk, and Biddeford.

For More Information:

https://batsonriver.com