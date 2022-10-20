Ballast Point Names 2nd Annual ‘Brewing for Diversity’ Scholarship Recipient

SAN DIEGO, California – Ballast Point is pleased to announce the recipient of its 2nd annual Brewing for Diversity annual scholarship initiative in partnership with the UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies Brewing Certificate Program. Ballast Point’s Brewing for Diversity scholarship seeks to advance diversity and inclusion across all aspects of the brewing community by providing avenues for education and opportunities for future professional employment. The scholarship grants underrepresented students the funds and tools they need

to participate successfully in Extended Studies’ Brewing Certificate Program.

This year’s recipient is Chris Leguizamon, a first-generation Latin American who had paused furthering his education in brewing due to financial reasons. Chris is an Advanced Cicerone,

Certified BJCP judge and current beer industry professional. The Brewing for Diversity scholarship allows him to gain additional education and industry knowledge as a means to empower and inspire others to take the next big steps in their beer careers through education.

According to a study conducted in 2019 by the Brewers Association, current race and ethnicity demographics of U.S. brewery employees skew overwhelmingly white for production staff (76.2%) and brewers (89%). In recognizing the need for more equitable representation, Ballast Point set out in 2020 to develop a partnership initiative focused on promoting a more united community, reinforced by a deeper understanding and appreciation of inclusivity and equality.

The Brewing for Diversity scholarship provides full tuition and related fees for one student annually starting or continuing in the Brewing Certificate Program. Each recipient is also given the opportunity to intern at Ballast Point (Miramar, Little Italy) San Diego to gain real-world insight into brewery production and operations and to become well-equipped with the skills and knowledge to enter the industry professionally.

“Education is my way to empower and inspire the people around me. Lifting up the industry by leading by example and giving back is my true north,” said Chris Leguizamon. “My parents would always tell me as a kid, ‘people can take physical things away from you but your education can never be robbed.’ Education as a first-generation Colombian American has always been the solution to getting ahead in society. The amazing work that Ballast Point has created through the Brewing for Diversity scholarship truly lifts up underrepresented communities by opening doors so that others may make a positive impact in the beer world. I hope to always be an ambassador for education because the more we learn, the more we grow.”

UC San Diego’s Extended Studies’ Brewing Certificate Program was the first of its kind in Southern California and was originally developed in 2013 by Dan Atkinson and Peter Thomas who made it a point to reach out to female homebrewers, scientists, engineers, and those who may not have considered the brewing industry as a career option. The brewing program curriculum focuses on the science and technology of brewing and provides students with the technical skill and knowledge to competitively enter or advance within the professional brewing industry. Taught by leading professional brewers and other industry professionals, the program consists of part-time, evening and weekend sessions that offer academic and practical training for entry-level brewing professionals and can be completed in 12 to 18 months.

“Our partnership with Ballast Point continues to provide access to world-class brewing training and education to underrepresented communities and individuals,” said Laura Fandino, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs, Extended Studies. “We’re honored to share a commitment to ensuring a talented and diverse workforce in the craft brewing industry.”

The inaugural 2021 Brewing for Diversity scholarship recipient was Elia Gómez Smith, a first-generation immigrant and the youngest of eight siblings born and raised in México. With a formal education in STEM and a BA in Chemistry, Smith seeks to promote the elements of inclusion, health, and belonging in the beer industry, and sees an enormous opportunity to increase the appeal of fermented beverages through experimentation to a broader audience including women and cultures that may not drink these products brewed using traditional techniques. Smith has completed the Extended Studies’ Brewing Certificate Program and will receive hands-on learning and mentorship through her funded internship with Ballast Point this fall.

The Brewing for Diversity selection committee is composed of members of Ballast Point and UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies.

About Ballast Point Brewing Co:

What started in 1996 as a small group of homebrewers who simply wanted to make great beer evolved into the team of adventurers known today as Ballast Point. A pioneering brewery born 25 years ago within the hallowed, hopped walls of San Diego’s Home Brew Mart, the complete art of the craft swims in the DNA of Ballast Point and informs both what’s inside and on the can.

On March 2, 2020, Ballast Point officially returned to its iconic independent roots under the new ownership of San Diego-headquartered, Kings & Convicts Brewing Co., and continues to be an internationally recognized leader in the industry with five tasting room locations in California and a San Francisco brewpub planned for early 2023. From bringing a hoppy twist to a porter or adding four types of malt to its amber ale, to creating the breakthrough gold-medal winning Sculpin IPA, Ballast Point is known for adding its touch and asking if there’s a better way. Ballast Point brews over 50 styles of beer with an emphasis on R&D and innovation and is distributed in select markets across the US and internationally.

About UC San Diego Dipision of Ertended Studies

UC San Diego serves the lifelong learner by addressing the career skills and personal development needs of individuals, organizations, and our global community through the Division of Extended Studies. Extended Studies offers year-round continuing and professional education to 100,000 enrollments annually, which translates to more than 40,000 students in over 4,400 courses, panels and events delivered in-person, online, and 3D-virtual reality classrooms. Certificate and degree-related programs, community partnerships, public-service lectures, and special events meet rapidly evolving academic, specialist, and personal enrichment needs. As an integral part of UC San Diego, Extended Studies programs are developed with advisory boards and taught by working professionals who adhere to the same rigor and standard of excellence upheld by the University.

For More Information:

https://extendedstudies.ucsd.edu/courses-and-programs/brewing