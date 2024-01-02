Badger State & Toppling Goliath Create Cross-Boarder Collab Beer With “Tundra Conundrum”

Wisconsin-based Badger State Brewing and Iowa-based Toppling Goliath Brewing have teamed up for a limited release beer dubbed “Tundra Conundrum”; a Hazy IPA brewed with HBC 1019 experimental hops. This beer was release in 4-packs of 16oz cans and distributed through the major markets of Wisconsin. The beer blends a light malt base with heavy juice-forward fruit hop components that HBC 1019 lends. The beer celebrates the border that Wisconsin and Iowa share, as well as embodies the hardworking attitude the Midwest is known for.

Tundra Conundrum is a delicate yet potent Hazy IPA. Something both breweries hope to embody more of within their hoppy beer portfolios as the style continues to evolve and change. The beer can be found in the Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Madison areas wherever Toppling Goliath and Badger State beers are sold, however it is limited in quantity.

