Award-Winning FÜL Beverages Now Available in Six Midwestern States

DETROIT, Mich.— FÜL Beverages, a smarter alternative to “quench any thirst any time” while at the same time giving your body exactly what it needs to relax, recover, or simply enjoy, announced that its products will be distributed in 130 Meijer stores across Michigan plus five other midwestern states. The agreement comes after FÜL’s initial market success, which includes robust sales and four Michigan Brew Trail Magazine reader’s choice Best of the Best awards.

“We set out to create healthier, more refined and refreshing alternative sports drinks and non-alcoholic beers crafted by a local provider,” said Mark Rieth, FÜL founder. “However, sales success is always predicated on flavor and taste. Our public reception has shown that people enjoy our surprisingly refreshing products and plan to purchase them again. Now they’ll have the opportunity to do that at Meijer stores across the Midwest!”

For Rieth, partnering with Meijer represents an ideal partnership. “Meijer is a premier Michigan-based retailer with almost 100 years’ experience understanding the market and anticipating its wants and needs. The beverage space is hyper-competitive, so we’re proud that our craft drinks have earned valuable shelf space and that Meijer shares our enthusiasm for taking FÜL products to a wider market.”

Unlike most energy drinks, FÜL uses all natural flavors, no preservatives and ditches unhealthy sugars in favor of natural coffee-berry caffeine. The drinks are lower in calories versus their counterparts while including electrolytes and Vitamin B to help the body recover and provide a healthier and more hydrating way to replace lost water.

Each of FÜL’s colorful cans is designed for a specific flavor and each carries the ‘Fuel Your Quest for Alchemy’ tagline. Meijer customers will initially see individual cans of pre-workout drinks ‘Savage – Berry’ and ‘Lit – Blood Orange’ with other products following.

FÜL is also targeting the non-alcoholic beer market, the fastest-growing beer segment in the industry, with its NA IPA and Feel Better Blonde. “NA beers are exploding – there’s a lot of customers who desire the crisp, full-bodied taste of a craft brew, but want to avoid the alcohol,” Rieth said. “Partnering with Meijer is a gigantic lead forward for FÜL. We’re expecting other regional and national retailers will follow its lead. Stay tuned.”

For More Information:

https://www.fulbeverage.com/