Austin Eastciders Launches Tropical Punch – But for Adults

AUSTIN, Texas— Just in time for spring, Austin Eastciders, a leading cidery based in Austin, Texas, announced the launch of its latest Imperial Cider flavor, Austin Eastciders Imperial Tropical Punch. The new, year-round addition features a combination offresh tropical fruit including passion fruit, orange, and guava,with a taste that will transport fans to paradise upon every sip. This new cider is not only bold in flavor but also boasts 8.3% ABV, making it the perfect choice for day parties, a big night out, or your next vacation. Imperial Tropical Punch becomes the second, year-round Imperial Cider release from Austin Eastciders, joining their flagship Imperial Gold. Expect to see more innovation within their Imperial Cider series later this year.

“Our new high ABV offering is an adults-only take on the childhood classic fruit punch! It’s a throwback to sipping on your favorite Hawaiian-style drink and the summertime fun with good friends,” says Erika Guin, head cider maker atAustin Eastciders. “We wanted to create a flavor that incorporates a feeling of nostalgia. Austin Eastciders Imperial Tropical Punch Cider will remind you of your happiest and carefree memories with its fresh and bold tropical fruit taste.”

Pouring a rich ruby red color, the new Imperial Tropical Punch Cider brings the following tasting notes:

· Appearance:Brilliant ruby red

· Aroma: Classic fruit punch nose with hints of cherry, orange, and tropical fruit

· Taste: Fresh tropical fruit notes (orange, pineapple, and hints of passionfruit and guava), tart and refreshing with a touch of heat from the high ABV

According to Guin,Austin Eastciders Imperial Tropical Punch Ciderpairs well with Hawaiian BBQ, Jerk Chicken, Mango Sticky Rice, & Paletas—and is best enjoyed on the river or an afternoon at the pool or springs.

“At Austin Eastciders, we are committed to crafting ciders that are delicious, high-quality, and unique and our Imperial Tropical Punch Hard Cider is no exception,” comments John Glick, president of Austin Eastciders. “With the growing popularity of our high ABV, Imperial Cider line, we are pleased to offer our fans another delicious flavor offering to be enjoyed with any fun occasion.”

Imperial Tropical Punch will be available in 4-packs of 12oz cans($9.99) and on draft at its Austin, Texas tasting room, The Collaboratory, around late-March giving local fans a first taste of the new cider. The new flavors will also be available for purchase across Texas at retailers including HEB, Total Wine, and more as well as local bars and restaurants. Fans across most of the U.S. will also be able to purchase Imperial Tropical Punch online.

About Austin Eastciders

Austin Eastciders was born on the east side of Austin, TX in 2013 with the commitment to make people fall in love with cider all over again. Influenced by tradition and fueled by ATX creativity, Austin Eastciders crafts ciders from a blend of bittersweet cider apples, dessert apples, and real fresh fruit, and doesn’t contain any artificial flavors or sweeteners! Austin Eastciders offers a year-round, core collection of ciders including their Original Dry, Blood Orange, and Pineapple as well as their NEW 100 calorie, low sugar lineup of Light Cider andhigh ABV and full-flavored Imperial Cider that pack a punch. The cidery also produces a rotation of limited release ciders ranging from Spiced Peach?to the summer-ready Passion Fruit Cider. Austin Eastciders is available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target, and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 22 states including TX, OK, NM, AZ, NY, NJ, CT, MD, VA, NC, SC, OH, MI, GA, and TN.

For More Information:

https://austineastciders.com/