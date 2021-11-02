Atlas Brew Works Releases Inaugural Tropic Thunder Cans, Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear

WASHINGTON, DC – Atlas Brew Works is excited to announce its exclusive Tropic Thunder IPA will be available in cans for the first time in a limited release starting Thursday, November 4. The solar-powered brewery will also release its seasonal favorite, Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear Double IPA, in cans and on draft at both tap rooms and market partner locations beginning Monday, November 1, with tap room parties to follow.

Atlas Brew Works’ Tropic Thunder is brewed exclusively in partnership with Metropolitan Hospitality Group (Circa, El Bebe, Open Road, Salt, Trio Grill) and will be available for the first time to the public in cans on November 4, while supplies last. Tropic Thunder packs a tropical fruit punch in a light, drinkable IPA. Lightly bittered and heavily dry hopped, the beer gives lots of pineapple, passionfruit, and floral aromas. Order cans of Tropic Thunder IPA here.

Seasonal favorite Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear DIPA will also be available next month, starting November 1. Enjoy luscious citrus aromas created from a blend of Bravo, Mandarina Bavaria, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops. A sturdy malt backbone balances the assertive hop bitterness and heavy citrus hop character, providing an overall flavor reminiscent of orange marmalade. The subtle heat on the finish reminds you that this animal sits at 9.4% ABV.

Join the brewery for its Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear DIPA release events: one at the Half Street Brewery & Tap Room on Wednesday, November 10, and the other at the Ivy City Brewery & Tap Room on Friday, November 19. All-inclusive tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door, and get attendees bottomless draft beers and select wines with a number of food offerings. Grab tickets to both events on Eventbrite: Half Street (November 10) and Ivy City (November 19).

Atlas Brew Works promotes environmental stewardship not only through its solar-powered facility, but also by packaging its beer in cans rather than bottles, through water recapturing programs, and by donating spent grain to local farms for feed. Try the craft beer at Atlas’ Half Street Brewery & Tap Room, Ivy City Brewery & Tap Room, or at market partners throughout the DMV.

About Atlas Brew Works

Located in DC’s Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a solar-powered facility. Its second location opened across from Nationals Park in early-April 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants, and stores throughout DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Ohio residents can order Atlas through DTC shipping.

For More Information:

https://www.lindarothpr.com/the-newsroom/atlas-brew-works-releases-inaugural-tropic-thunder-cans-giant-flaming-zombie-polar-bear