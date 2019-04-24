Atlas Brew Works Releases Hop Bot Pale Ale for Awesome Con 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ivy City brewery Atlas Brew Works is proud to partner with Washington DC’s Comic Con Awesome Con debuting Hop Bot, a limited-release pale ale canned exclusively for the convention and available for purchase at local restaurants on Monday, April 22, and the brewery’s Tap Room starting Friday, April 26, while supplies last.

The seventh annual Awesome Con returns to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28. Before then, guests can visit outstanding area restaurants and bars, including The Capital Burger, City Tap Penn Quarter, Espita Mezcaleria, Iron Horse Tap Room, Jackpot, Lost & Found, Morris American Bar, Moxy Washington, DC Downtown, and Penn Social.

Hop Bot is generously hopped with funky Citra and juicy Mosaic hops. Atlas adds wheat malt to the grain bill of the pale ale to give the beer a robust body and silky mouth feel that perfectly complements the floral and citrus flavors from two of the brewery’s favorite hops. The blend was derived to play off the iconic robot face that has become emblematic of Awesome Con since it began in 2012 and will be used on the cans and tap handles at participating locations.

“We’re so excited to partner with Awesome Con on this exclusive beer,” saidAtlas Brew Works Founder & CEO Justin Cox. “Atlas can’t wait to host attendees at the brewery and for the DC community to try this stellar collaboration.”

Ron Brister, Vice President of Events at LeftField Media, LLC, producer of Awesome Con, added that, “This convention has always been about the local fans of all kinds of pop culture. It seemed appropriate as we keep growing to partner with an outstanding brand like Atlas to bring some local flavor to the fans.”

For more information on Atlas Brew Works and a full list of venues carryingHop Bot, visit www.atlasbrewworks.com. For more information on Awesome Con or to get tickets to the three-day event visit www.awesomecon.com.

About Atlas Brew Works

Located in DC’s Ivy City neighborhood, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a 100% solar-powered facility. Look out for a larger second location, opening across from Nationals Park in spring 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants, and stores throughout DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. For a full list of Atlas’ beer portfolio visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.

About Awesome Con

Awesome Con is the biggest annual comic and pop culture convention in Washington, D.C., having welcomed over 71,000 attendees in 2018. Awesome Con celebrates all aspects of geekdom and pop culture, with a wide assortment of engaging events, comic books, collectibles, toys, games, original art, cosplay and more. Awesome Con is presented in partnership with LeftField Media, an event organization company developed by the founder of New York Comic Con. Learn more at www.awesomecon.com.

About LeftField Media

LeftField Media, LLC is an events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion. LeftField was formed in 2014 by Greg Topalian (President, LeftField Media) and is now owned by Topalian and Clarion Events Ltd. With a keen sense of the evolving needs of businesses and their consumers, as well as new opportunities created by change, LeftField takes a clean slate approach to its work. LeftField’s portfolio includes Play Fair (playfairny.com), a family-focused celebration of toys and play built with the Toy Industry Association; Awesome Con (awesomecon.com), Washington D.C.’s Comic Con; Rose City Comic Con (rosecitycomiccon.com), in Portland, O.R.; Anime NYC (animenyc.com), a Japanese pop culture festival presented by Crunchyroll; and the Classic Auto Show (theclassicautoshow.com), a vintage auto show launched in Los Angeles. LeftField Media is headquartered in historic Trumbull, C.T. (leftfieldmedia.com).