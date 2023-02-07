Athletic Brewing Re-Releases Soul Sour

Leading non-alcoholic craft brewer to donate 100% Soul Sour profits

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO — Athletic Brewing Company, America’s leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer, is excited to relaunch Soul Sour in celebration of Black History Month.

Originally launched in 2021, Soul Sour was inspired by Athletic teammates who wanted to celebrate the beauty, achievement, and legacy of Black culture.

100% of profits from the 2023 release of Soul Sour will be donated to organizations working to break down barriers in the brewing industry, including Lifting Lucy, the Sacred Heart University Brewers Scholarship Fund, and other impact programs.

“We love bringing this brew back each year, and continuing the legacy of community, collaboration, and empowerment,” said Athletic Brewing Co-Founder & CEO Bill Shufelt. “We’re excited to continue utilizing the profits from Soul Sour to support diversity and inclusion within our industry.”

This year’s brew features original label artwork from Sabrena Khadija, a Sierra Leonean-American illustrator based in Washington, D.C. who drew inspiration from iconic pieces of Black art from the 90s.

According to Khadija, her goal as an artist is to contribute to the representation of Black art with her own unique style. Khadija’s Soul Sour label features a bright and vibrant Black community with African Geometric Patterns woven throughout.

“The flavors and references to Black art directly inspired the color palette,” Khadija said.

Every can of Soul Sour will benefit organizations like Lifting Lucy, which helps support Black, Indigenous, and all Women of Color (BIWOC) on their journeys in brewing.

“We are honored to be partnering with Athletic Brewing on the third edition of Soul Sour,” said Lifting Lucy Co-Founders, Ashlie Randolph, and Tranice Watts. “They have supported us in many ways, so to be able to partner and use the proceeds to grow and expand upon our brand initiatives like Brewsters Brunch that invites BIWOC to network, share stories, experiences, and challenges within the brewing and beverage industry is special.”

Coinciding with Black History Month and the re-release of Soul Sour, Athletic Brewing will also publish educational blog and social content featuring Crystal Rose, the Co-Director of Climbers of Color. Athletic Brewing Company Scholarship recipient Rodney Woodard will also join the Without Compromise podcast

Soul Sour is a refreshing and slightly sour brew that highlights flavors of blueberry, lemon, and mango. With a sweet nose, crisp body, and slightly sour finish, Soul Sour is vibrant, bright, and tart. Featuring Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops along with lemon peel, this brew is a sip of solidarity and strength, reflecting the power of community, love, and unity.

Soul Sour is available to purchase for a limited time on www.athleticbrewing.com.

###

About Athletic Brewing

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is America’s leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. In 2022, Athletic was ranked as the 26th fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. Magazine, named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential Companies,” and featured on Fortune’s “Change the World” list. Athletic was also selected as one of Ad Age’s Top 20 Hottest Brands of 2022 and appeared on Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” list in 2021. The company has won dozens of prestigious brewing awards, including Gold & Silver for its Run Wild and Free Wave IPAs in the 2022 US Open of Beer Championship. It was also named the North American Brewer of the Year at the 2022 International Beer Challenge. Athletic has custom breweries on the east and west coasts and donates up to $2 million of all sales to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Plus, as a part of its IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up. As of 2022, Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Its full-flavored non-alcoholic brews and hop-infused sparkling waters are available for purchase on www.athleticbrewing.com.