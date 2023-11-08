Athletic Brewing Honors Heroes on Veterans Day With Ready Front IPA

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Athletic Brewing Company, the largest non-alcoholic brewery in America, announced the re-release of Ready Front IPA, a limited-time offering created to celebrate veterans.

Now in its fourth year, 100% of profits from Ready Front will be donated to Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), Irreverent Warriors, and other organizations championing veteran health, wellness, success and community.

“On this Veterans Day, we salute the brave individuals who have selflessly protected our freedoms,” said Athletic Brewing co-founder and CEO Bill Shufelt. “We owe those in uniform a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid. We’re honored to support veterans nationwide and applaud the work that groups like Team RWB and Irreverent Warriors are doing to bring veterans together and enrich their lives.”

Brewed to salute those who served, Ready Front IPA uses the “Veterans Blend” of four different Pacific Northwest-grown hops from Yakima Chief Hops. This year’s recipe showcases a hop-forward palate with a moderately malty body and notes of citrus, tropical fruit, and pine.

Yakima Chief Hops will also donate $3 per pound of Veterans Blend sold to Homes For Our Troops, a national non-profit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

This year, Athletic Brewing is highlighting the service of brand ambassador Igor Torves – who spent 10 years on active duty with the Brazilian Marine Corps before moving to the U.S., and is currently serving as the US Army Combat Medic.

“Being active and serving others is something that’s always been a part of my life, and I’m glad to have found a brand like Athletic Brewing that embodies this commitment to wellbeing and serving the community,” said Torves.

Ready Front IPA is now available to purchase exclusively on athleticbrewing.com while supplies last. Customers with military status verified through ID.me., including active duty service members, veterans, retirees, spouses, and dependents, can also save 10% sitewide.

Athletic Brewing’s award-winning non-alcoholic beers are distributed in all 50 U.S. states.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is the 13th largest craft brewer in America and the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. The company’s brews are distributed in all 50 states and available at over 50,000 retail stores nationwide. In 2023, Athletic was ranked as the 4th fastest-growing company in the Americas by Financial Times. Athletic was also ranked as the fastest-growing U.S. beverage manufacturer by Inc. Magazine in 2022, and named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential Companies.” The company has won over 75 prestigious brewing awards and has earned the title of North American Brewer of the Year in the last four International Beer Challenge competitions. Athletic has custom breweries in Milford, Connecticut, and San Diego, and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation.

