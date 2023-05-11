Athletic Brewing Company Named Non-Alcoholic Beer Sponsor of The Walker Hayes Duck Buck Tour

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Athletic Brewing Company, America’s leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer, has been named the official non-alcoholic beer sponsor of the Walker Hayes Duck Buck Tour.

As part of its sponsorship, Athletic Brewing will be served on Walker Hayes’ tour bus and featured in his green room at all remaining Duck Buck shows. Fans attending the nationwide tour will also see Athletic Brewing featured in promotional materials and onstage at several stops. In addition to sipping Athletic brews on tour, Hayes will promote the Athletic brand on social media, including Instagram and TikTok.

“I’m a huge fan of Athletic Brewing and so jacked to be partnering with them for the remainder of the Duck Buck Tour,” said Hayes, the GRAMMY-nominated country music star behind hit songs “Fancy Like” and “You Broke Up with Me.”

“I always keep Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic beer in my fridge,” Hayes added. “They are a great option for anyone who likes to sip on a brew while watching a game, spending the day on the lake, or after playing a show. I can’t wait to have their brews on tour with me.”

The relationship between Hayes and Athletic Brewing developed organically. Hayes, who stopped drinking alcohol in 2016, discovered Athletic Brewing in 2022 and began posting about the brand on social media.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Walker Hayes and the Duck Buck Tour,” said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Brewing. “Walker has been an incredible supporter of Athletic and we’re honored that he’s bringing our brews on tour. He shares our passion for great-tasting non-alcoholic beer, and we’re excited to introduce Athletic to his millions of fans across the country.”

Launched in 2018, Athletic Brewing is the second-largest non-alcoholic beer brand in the U.S., with dollar sales growing 94%1. The company developed a proprietary brewing method to craft its award-winning brews. It doesn’t rely on any alcohol removal techniques and fully ferments its non-alcoholic beers to be less than 0.5% ABV, which is the legal limit for non-alcoholic beer in the U.S.

Athletic Brewing produces over 50 different brews annually and is distributed in all 50 states.

The Walker Hayes Duck Buck Tour is currently underway and will continue through August. The tour makes stops in over two dozen cities, including upcoming shows in Wichita, KS, and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is the 13th largest craft brewer in America and the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. The company’s brews are distributed in all 50 states and available at 50,000 retail stores nationwide. In 2023, Athletic was ranked as the 4th fastest-growing company in the Americas by Financial Times. Athletic was also ranked as the fastest-growing U.S. beverage manufacturer by Inc. Magazine in 2022, and named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential Companies.” The company has won over 70 prestigious brewing awards, including Gold & Silver for its Run Wild and Free Wave IPAs in the 2022 US Open of Beer Championship. It was also named the North American Brewer of the Year at the 2022 International Beer Challenge. Athletic has custom breweries in Milford, Connecticut, and San Diego, and donates up to $2 million of all sales to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Plus, as a part of its IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up. Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation.

About Walker Hayes

Monument Records recording artist Walker Hayes is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama. In 2021, his smash hit “Fancy Like” topped every country music sales and streaming chart, spent more than six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, hit the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs, hit No. 1 at country radio, and gave Hayes his first GRAMMY Award nomination as an artist for Best Country Song. The song was also featured in a nationwide Applebee’s commercial. That track, as well as follow up singles “AA” and “Y’all Life” have made Hayes one of the top selling and streamed artists in country music.

Hayes has performed his music, including the Double-Platinum RIAA certified hit “You Broke Up With Me,” to national audiences on Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY, and he was profiled for CBS Sunday Morning . This fall, he sets out on his headlining arena tour, the Glad You’re Here tour, which is the same title as the book he released with his best friend, Craig Allen Cooper, detailing his journey to finding Christ.

