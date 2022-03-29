Ash & Elm Cider Co. Expands Distribution Into Kentucky

Indianapolis, Indiana – Ash & Elm Cider Co. has expanded their distribution footprint into Kentucky, with a focus on Louisville and Lexington area bars, restaurants, and liquor stores. The cider brand, which is already distributed throughout Indiana, has quickly become the largest cider producer in the state.

“Since our business was in the planning stages, we have always intended to be a regional brand,” said owner Andrea Homoya. “Cider is still an emerging beverage in much of the country, especially the midwest. We welcome the opportunity to increase cider awareness regionally while we continue to focus on growing cider at home in Indiana.”

Founded in 2016, Ash & Elm Cider Co. has experienced rapid growth, nearly doubling revenues from 2020 to 2021. A large investment in their facility in early 2021 allowed them to triple their production capacity, expand into several Indiana grocery store chains, and open a new restaurant and cider bar in downtown Indianapolis.

“We’re excited about expanding our footprint, both at home and in new territories,” Homoya said. “Louisville and Lexington are both vibrant cities with great breweries, restaurants and an emerging cider scene, just a couple hours away from where our ciders are produced.”

Ash & Elm Cider Co. is known for producing all-natural ciders that showcase fresh-pressed apples and other fruit – never from concentrate! “We peel, crush and infuse real fruit and spices into each batch by hand. We think it’s the only way to get that fresh, vibrant character,” said Homoya. Since opening in 2016, they have produced over 100 unique ciders through their Cider of the Month program.

Craftroads Beverage, an Indianapolis-based company, will be distributing Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s ciders in Kentucky. The distributor has worked with Ash & Elm Cider Co. since 2017 and has recently expanded into the northern Kentucky region under the Craftroads Kentucky brand.

About Ash & Elm Cider Co.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. was opened in the summer of 2016 by husband and wife team Aaron and Andréa Homoya. As a company, Ash & Elm Cider Co. strives to make quality ciders using apples from around the Midwest and help cultivate the market for craft cider in Indiana and beyond. Ash & Elm Cider Co.’s craft cider can be found throughout the state in bars, restaurants, liquor and grocery stores.

