AleSmith Brewing Company and Pizza Port Brewing Company Release Collaborative Brew

SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is joining forces with fellow SoCal brewery Pizza Port Brewing Company to release Beach Run, a double dry-hopped West Coast-style IPA. Brewed with generous amounts of Australian and North American hops, the collaborative release will be available through the month of February in 16-oz. can 4-packs.

Brimming with tropical fruit notes and citrus aromas, Beach Run is packed with a unique blend of Enigma, Cashmere and Sabro hops. Enigma hops take center stage within this hoppy brew, complete with hints of berry and stone fruit aromas. Paired with Cashmere’s fruity overtones and hints of citrus and coconut accents from Sabro hops, this juicy IPA is ready for the next beach run of your own!

“We’re stoked to partner with our pals at Pizza Port Brewing Company to release this hop forward West Coast-style IPA,” states Ryan Crisp, Head Brewer at AleSmith. “Teaming up with a brewery that shares our passion for hops always makes for a fun and exciting experience,” Crisp adds.

“Pizza Port is honored to be brewing this collab with our OG SD cousins at AleSmith,“ states Sean Farrell, Director of Brewing Operation at Pizza Port Brewing. “Our two companies have been proudly carrying the IPA flag here in town for a while, going all the way back to their Irie Pirate Ale winning some hardware at our Strong Ale Fest. Excited how this clear, fruity IPA came out and even more pumped to share some pints with them,” Farrell notes.

Crack open a can, embrace the moment, and enjoy the journey with Beach Run, available at select distributors nationwide, plus on-draft at AleSmith’s tasting room in San Diego. Find the retailer nearest you by visiting AleSmith’s Beer Finder.

ABV: 6.9%

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, with accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well-established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as one of the Top 10 Best Breweries nationwide in 2019 and 2020. The brewery is also a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, where it received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English Brown Ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of-the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

About Pizza Port Brewing Company

In March of 1987 Gina and Vince Marsaglia, a pair of siblings in their 20′s, bought a struggling pizza place in the sleepy coastal town of Solana Beach, just north of San Diego. Early on, Vince took advantage of free space in the restaurant’s storage area to dabble with home brewing. The hobby took off and at the urging of friends and fans, Vince and Gina decided to go into the brewpub business. Pizza Port offered its first craft-brewed beers to patrons in 1992 and quickly gained a reputation in San Diego’s growing craft beer scene. Following their success at the Solana Beach location the company has been steadily expanding. Location #2 opened in 1997 in Carlsbad. Location #3 opened in 2003 in San Clemente. In 2008 a premium bottle shop was added adjacent to the Carlsbad location, which offers hundreds of options from other breweries in the craft beer community. Pizza Port location #4 opened in 2010 in Ocean Beach. And, most recently, location #5 opened in 2013 in the Bressi Ranch community of Carlsbad and introduced a canning line to allow Pizza Port beers to find their home on store shelves across San Diego County!

