Alaskan Brewing Introduces Pilot Series in 4-Packs

JUNEAU, Alaska— This month, Alaskan Brewing Company, the independently owned brewery in Juneau, began packaging its Pilot Series beers in 4-pack, 12-ounce bottles. After 26 years, the smaller bottles will replace the brewery’s large 22-ounce bottles for its Pilot Series offerings.

The Alaskan Brewing Pilot Series has been a staple in the craft beer industry; featuring seasonal limited-release beers consisting of big, bold, and distinctive brews that change every year. In addition to the Pilot Series, the award-winning limited vintage Smoked Porter, released every fall, will also be available in the new 4-pack format.

The pivot in packaging comes after years of dwindling shelf space for the 22-ounce bottles. “The larger bottle format was initially a great way to bring new beer styles to market, and the craft consumer could try them in a small volume, without committing to a full 6-pack,” Alaskan Brewing Director of Sales Merv Boyce said. “We see a real opportunity to increase the visibility and availability at retail, to showcase our outstanding Pilot Series offerings.”

The new 12-ounce 4-pack is a nod to the brewery’s commitment to sustainability. “By focusing our production line on 12-ounce bottles, Alaskan Brewing Company will use fewer resources to reconfigure its production line when filling and packaging the larger 22-ounce bottles,” Boyce added.

This year, the Pilot Series kicks off with Imperial Hazy IPA. The Imperial Hazy IPA pours a golden haze with tropical fruit notes of guava, passionfruit, and strawberry, complementing its hop flavor. Crafted with pale, flaked oats, wheat, and Brumalt, this specialty brew offers a 40 IBU and eight percent ABV.

Imperial Hazy IPA and other upcoming Pilot Series products are available in all current Alaskan Brewing Company markets. To find Pilot Series 4-packs near you visit the Beer Finder at www.alaskanbeer.com/find-our- beer/.

In addition to producing world-class beverages, Alaskan Brewing Company strives for innovation through progressive programs like employee ownership and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

