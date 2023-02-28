Alamo Beer Co. and Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. XFL Beer Bet

ORLANDO, Fla.— Alamo Beer Co. and Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. are getting into the XFL season with a friendly wager for the upcoming game on Sunday February 26th when the San Antonio Brahmas take on the Orlando Guardians at the first home game of the season for the Orlando Guardians at Camping World Stadium.

Eugene Simor, Founder and CEO of Alamo Beer Co., and Glenn Closson, Founder and CEO of Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., are showing their real support of their team and partnership by making a friendly beer bet. With Alamo Beer Co.’s Brahmas Alamo Original Golden Ale and Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.’s Orlando Guardians Florida Ale at the ready, one of them will be having to enjoy the other’s XFL branded beer, while wearing the other team’s colors, if their home team loses at Sunday’s game.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery and tasting room in Orlando, Fla. has signed into agreement with Orlando Guardians, as their official and exclusive craft beer partner earlier this year. Alamo Beer Company, a craft brewery and beer hall located in Downtown San Antonio, has been in a similar partnership with the San Antonio Brahmas.

“Continuing in our Commitment to Community, we are excited to partner with the Orlando Guardians and welcome back professional football in the Orlando Community,” CEO and Founder, Glenn Closson mentioned. “Being a part of the inaugural season of the Orlando Guardians is an honor and we hope to represent them well.” The Orlando Guardians home opener is Sunday February 26th and Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. will have a beer garden set up before the game with beer samples and the Orlando Guardians Florida Ale and other Ivanhoe Park beers will be available in the stadium during the game.

About Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery that celebrates the pioneering spirit of early 20th century Lake Ivanhoe founder, George Russell. Ivanhoe Park previously served as home to beautifully lined orange groves and a pineapple farm, and was later named Joyland, an amusement and recreational park. Connecting Orlando’s illustrious past to our brewery’s commitment to community, education and the use of quality ingredients, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company seeks to make craft beer accessible and approachable.

About Alamo Beer Company

Since December 2014, Alamo Beer Company has proudly brewed the only beer to bear the ALAMO name since the start of Prohibition in 1919. And just like the stories of The Alamo Defenders, the history of our beer is our courageous, independent, unrestrained and true to itself.

