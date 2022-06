We are so excited to announce that actor Steven Ogg – known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Westworld, Snowpiercer, Trevor in the game GTA V, and the upcoming film Emancipation – just released his first IPA with LA based Common Space Brewery. The partnership includes an exclusive limited release beer – OGG IPA – and a OGG T-Shirt, with part of proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

