54-40 Brewing Company Expands Distribution Across Washington State

WASHOUGAL, Washington – 54-40 Brewing Company, the popular microbrewery named after 19th century territorial boundaries, is expanding the distribution territory for its comfort-centered craft beers to the 49th parallel.

The southwest Washington brewer will distribute four beers plus seasonal favorites to craft beer lovers through craft beer retail and taps across Washington state with the support of Kendall’s Pioneer and Browar Polska, two distributors specializing in craft beverages.

Beers appearing soon include Kascadia, a Kölsch-style ale that earned a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival, along with Red Zeppelin amber ale, Half Cocked IPA and 1862 Mexican lager. The beers are 4.8-6.5% ABV and available in draft and 12-oz. six-packs.

“I’m southwest Washington born and raised and have always wanted my community to be known as a good beer community,” said Bolt Minister, founder and head brewer. “We’re now responding to the interest of people up and down the I-5 corridor.”

Minister started 54-40 Brewing in 2015 with a production facility and brewery and taproom just south of SR14 highway in Washougal and opened 54-50 Beer Lodge in Stevenson. The company brewed 2,700 barrels in 2021 with distribution in northwest Oregon and through its own locations. Sales growth is expected with additional distribution.

“We were drawn to the sales team for Kendall’s and Browar, who really know how to serve the craft beer community in Washington,” said Minister.

“We are very proud of how the southwest Washington beer scene is developing, and 54-40 has been requested from Bellingham to Spokane,” said Sam Madrid, COO of Corwin Beverage Co., parent of distributors Kendall’s Pioneer and Browar Polska.

About 54-40 Brewing

54-40 Brewing Company was formed in 2015 in Washougal, Wash., with a desire to share good times with family and friends over easy drinking craft beers. Its 54°40′ name is derived from a 1862-1864 negotiation between the U.S. and Britain regarding establishing the Canadian border of the Oregon territory, which was achieved by compromise at the 49th parallel. The company operates a family- and pet-friendly taproom at 3801 S. Truman St. in Washougal, and 54-40 Beer Lodge at 310 2nd St. in Stevenson, Wash.

About Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska

Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska are specialty distributors that provide high-quality craft beer, wine and cider products to retailers, bars and restaurants in Washington state. Kendall’s Pioneer serves clients across southwest Washington while Browar Polska serves clients in the Seattle-Puget Sound area and points in eastern Washington. Both are business units of Corwin Beverage Company, a fourth generation family-owned business that has distributed refreshments in western Washington since 1941.

