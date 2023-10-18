42 North “Gr8Ful” for Eight Years

EAST AURORA, N.Y.— 42 North Brewing Company is celebrating its 8th anniversary beginning Friday, Oct. 20th. Under the theme, “Gr8Ful 8th”, 42 North has programmed the weekend with live music, beer, and special events.

The celebration begins on Friday night when Grateful EA hits the taproom stage. Grateful EA, led by Aaron Ziolkowski, will bring to kick off the weekend’s festivities with a Grateful Dead tribute. The brewery will also release a special, limited edition Double IPA branded, Haze Ashbury, and special barrel house releases from the 42 Below Barrel House for the anniversary weekend.

On Saturday, the BuffaloveBus, a vintage 1972 VW van, will be on-site for photo opportunities. And, at 8 pm, 42 North favorite, The Leroy Townes Band, hit the stage for their annual anniversary show.

“Our theme for our 8th anniversary is built around being grateful,” stated 42 North Founder, John Cimperman. “And, for us, we are grateful to have a loyal customer base, an exceptional team, and a collaborative community that allows us to do what we love,” he added.

As 42 North enters its ninth year of operation, the brewery does have plans for expansion. In addition to a new taproom under construction in downtown Buffalo, 42 North is expanding its distribution to northeast Ohio beginning in November.

About 42 North Brewing Company

42 North Brewing Company began operations in the fall of 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMP0IdUkTe8&ab_channel=42NorthBrewing