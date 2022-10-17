42 North Celebrates ‘Lucky 7’ Anniversary

EAST AURORA, New York – 42 North Brewing Company is planning a full weekend of events Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23 to celebrate its seventh anniversary. Under the theme, “Lucky 7”, 42 North has programmed the weekend with live music, taproom games, a Gear & Beer event, plus a special collaboration beer with Buffalo’s favorite whiskey bar, Lucky Day.

The celebration begins on Friday night when taproom favorite, the Leroy Townes Band, hits the stage. The Leroy Townes Band played 42 North’s First Anniversary Celebration in 2015.

On Saturday, the brewery will launch its collaboration beer with Lucky Day Whiskey Bar. This beer, a Gose, will allow customers to add their favorite fruit flavors to create their custom beer. Additionally, the tap keepers at 42 North will be mixing up some special cocktails for the celebration.

Throughout the afternoon, guests will also have a chance to win brewery merchandise. Saturday night, The Brothers Blue brings their Americana and bluegrass sounds to the taproom starting at 8 p.m.

Finally, Sunday, the 7th Anniversary Celebration wraps up with the 2nd annual Gear & Beer event in partnership with Mud, Sweat, n’ Gears. This event is a great opportunity to get ready for the winter sports season. In addition to a full offering of ski gear for sale, Gear & Beer will be attended by Holiday Valley, Swain Resort, Holimont, Buffalo Ski Center and other outdoor recreation partners from the region. A DJ will rock the beer garden in the afternoon, followed by the acoustic sounds of Owen Eichensehr and Pat Harrington in the taproom.

“Our theme for our 7th anniversary is built around being lucky,” stated 42 North Founder, John Cimperman. “And, for us, we are lucky to have a loyal customer base, exceptional employees, and a supportive community that allows us to do what we love. Quite frankly, without these, I am not sure we would have made it through the pandemic,” he added.

42 North Brewing Company began operations in the fall of 2015. Based in East Aurora, NY (16 miles south of Buffalo), 42 North’s mission is to brew artisan lagers and ales with an uncompromised focus on quality, authenticity, and collaboration with the regional community.

