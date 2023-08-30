4 Noses Brewing Company Expands to Park Hill Neighborhood, Denver, CO

DENVER, Colo.— 4 Noses Brewing Company, a leading craft brewery known for its innovative flavors and award-winning brews, is excited to announce the opening of its new location in the vibrant Park Hill neighborhood of Denver. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the brewery’s nine-year history and sets the stage for continued growth and innovation.

The new brewery and taproom, situated at 4040 Dahlia Street in the Park Hill neighborhood of Denver, is scheduled to open its doors in the early fall of 2023. This strategic expansion will not only accommodate the brewery’s increased demand but will also provide additional space for a future taproom expansion at their Broomfield location.

The Park Hill location boasts an impressive brewing facility with a significantly larger brewhouse and expanded fermentation capabilities. This upgrade will facilitate increased production capacity and enable 4 Noses Brewing Company to meet the growing demand for their beloved beers. Furthermore, the enhanced infrastructure will allow the brewery to undertake contract brewing for other local breweries seeking additional brewing capacity. The design of the location is meant to broaden visibility into the brewing process by showcasing the new BrauKon Brewhouse and the Quality Control Lab from the thoughtfully designed taproom. “The design of the brewery and the taproom utilize many of the same tactics to promote efficient and effective flow through the space. Whether it is to facilitate each of the steps in the brewing process seamlessly, or the ability to serve guests from a well laid out bar, taproom and patio, a constant dialogue with the 4 Noses staff allowed us to calibrate the building to work for them at the highest level. In addition to functionality, the taproom space and its connections to the surrounding patio provide layers of warmth and lightness that allow it to be equally comfortable on a bright summer day as it is on a cozy winter night. ” said, David Bibliowicz, Founder and Architect at Studio Biblio.

Founded in 2015 as a family-owned company, 4 Noses Brewing Company has made a name for itself through its dedication to crafting exceptional beers. Their most commercially successful beer, ‘Bout Damn Time IPA, has been instrumental in driving the brewery’s growth, while their Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale has earned them prestigious Gold Medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery also explores a wide range of flavors and techniques, including traditional lagers and sour beers at their Wild Provisions Beer Project location in Boulder. In 2021, 4NB Holdings, the parent company of 4 Noses Brewing Company, acquired Odd13 Brewing, bringing their outstanding line of Hazy IPAs, Stouts and Sour Ales into the fold. With 32 taps, the brewery plans to serve select offerings from all three brands at the new Park Hill location.

“We are thrilled for 4 Noses Brewing Company to join the Park Hill community with our brand new taproom and brewery,” said Tommy Bibliowicz, CEO of 4NB Holdings. “This new chapter for 4 Noses will allow us to expand our production, push innovation and continue improving quality. It also opens the door for innovative partnerships with other craft breweries. We look forward to showcasing all of our brands in this beautiful taproom.”

To celebrate the grand opening, 4 Noses Brewing Company will be hosting a series of exclusive soft openings for friends and family, as well as members of the press and industry insiders. These events will showcase the brewery’s commitment to exceptional craft beer and provide an opportunity for attendees to experience the vibrant atmosphere firsthand. 4 Noses Brewing Company is actively engaged in collaborations with local Denver breweries, further highlighting their commitment to the craft beer community and their desire to create unique and exciting experiences for their customers.

With the new Park Hill location, 4 Noses Brewing Company is poised for sustained growth and continued innovation. By expanding its brewing capacity and unlocking new possibilities, the brewery reaffirms its dedication to delivering exceptional craft beer to the community

For More Information:

https://www.4nosesbrewing.com/