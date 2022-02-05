3 Daughters Brewing to Open Clearwater Beach Rooftop Location

One of Florida’s largest independent breweries looks to hire bartenders and wait staff for new location on America’s #1 beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — 3 Daughters Brewing, one of the largest independent breweries in Florida, announced they are scheduled to open a new tasting room on Clearwater Beach at the end of the month.

Located near the roundabout on the third floor of 381 Mandalay Avenue above Hooters, 3 Daughters Brewing of Clearwater Beach Tasting Room will boast a 220-degree view overlooking Pier 60 and the intercoastal waterways of Clearwater Harbor.

Following a record-breaking 33 percent growth in 2021, 3 Daughters Brewing began executing their expansion plan, which had been in the works since before 2020.

After interior and exterior renovations, 3 Daughters Brewing’s new tasting room is gearing up to provide a beer tasting experience offering traditional brand favorites and exclusive small-batch brews found only at the new beach location.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of our Clearwater Beach tasting room, which has been in the works since before COVID,” said Mike Harting, owner of 3 Daughters Brewing. “While the past two years involved much uncertainty, we’re looking forward to bringing our 3 Daughters family to Clearwater Beach just in time for spring break.”

The new tasting room will feature an on-site brewing system, which will be used to make 3 Daughters Brewing craft beers, hard ciders and hard seltzers available only at the Clearwater Beach location. The new location will also host weekly events and live music as well as an exclusive “Beach Bites” menu available seven days a week.

3 Daughters Brewing is one of the largest independent brewers in Florida by volume, according to the St. Pete Catalyst. They have also opened a branded bar in the FIT2RUN superstore in Bradenton, and will be opening another branded bar in the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Q2 of 2022.

3 Daughters Brewing of Clearwater Beach is currently hiring for bartenders and wait staff. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit 3dbrewing.com for more information and to apply.

About 3 Daughters Brewing

3 Daughters Brewing officially opened its doors in St. Petersburg in December of 2013, with the goal of selling enough beer to put their three daughters through college. Eight years later, 3 Daughters Brewing will have two tasting room locations in Tampa Bay as well as a branded bar in Bradenton’s FIT2RUN superstore and the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.