21st Amendment Brewery Unveils A Fresh New Holiday Look For Fireside Chat Winter Ale

SAN FRANCISCO, California – 21st Amendment Brewery is ringing in the holiday season with a fresh new look of an old favorite: Fireside Chat Winter Ale (7.9 % ABV). The newer, more elegant packaging depicts two reindeer enjoying a Fireside Chat next to a crackling fireplace, with elves peaking through the windows. 21st Amendment encourages beer lovers to curl up with family and friends beside a warm fireplace, share some holiday cheer, and enjoy this spiced winter ale with rich cocoa nibs.

“Fireside Chat is a beer we’ve been making every holiday season since we opened our pub in 2000,” says Nico Freccia, 21st Amendment COO and Co-Founder. “It’s the very first Great American Beer Festival medal we won back in 2001. So it was really fun to re-think the design and branding for this beer, really leaning into the holiday season and a sense of fun. While we play with the spices each year for just the right holiday flair, the beer hasn’t changed and it’s still the best beer out there for your holiday table, as a gift for a friend, or just to enjoy by a warm fire.”

Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery describes Fireside Chat as having “a deep amber color, bright toffee foam-laced head, soft spice profile, and a rich subtle chocolate layer on the finish that’s wonderfully elegant.” According to Shaun, Fireside Chat “really comes together with the new package design depicting two reindeer in comfortable chairs, enjoying glasses of Fireside Chat in front of a roaring fireplace while two despondent elves look on from the snowy outside wishing they were inside. Be like a reindeer and enjoy this beer with your reindeer friends.”

Fireside Chat is available from November through December in 6 packs and draft in all 34 states where 21st Amendment distributes. Get it while supplies last, these reindeer only come around once a year!

About 21st Amendment Brewery

22 years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 34 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California, and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.

For More Information:

https://www.21st-amendment.com