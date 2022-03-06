21st Amendment Brewery Partners with Wisconsin Distributors

San Francisco, Calif. —21st Amendment Brewery is excited to bring its beloved California craft beers to Wisconsin to the great cities of Milwaukee and Madison and to share in the spirit this state has for delicious handcrafted food and drink. The 21st Amendment beers will be distributed through: Wisconsin Distributors, servicing 30 counties in southern Wisconsin with two warehouses located in Sun Prairie and Appleton.

“We have an immediate connection with Wisconsin at our downtown San Francisco brewpub as we’ve had Sully’s Cheese Curds on the menu for over a decade with Wisconsin’s own Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery curds,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery. “We have a deep respect for the centuries of brewing that have come before us, and Wisconsin is certainly at the heart of it and we are happy to have our beers amongst Wisconsin’s local beers.”

“Wisconsin is at the center of the long history and culture of beer in America,” adds Nico Freccia, Co-Founder/COO of 21st Amendment Brewery. “Our brand is rooted in history and celebrates the spirit of American innovation. So it’s such a natural fit and an honor for us to be able to make our beers available in the great cities of Wisconsin and the birthplace of American beer. Our full line-up of four different Brew Free! or Die IPA beers will be available, including the refresh of our flagship Brew Free! or Die IPA, the brand-new Hazy Brew Free! or Die, as well as Tropical, and Blood Orange. But, of course, there’s no way we’d come to Wisconsin without Hell or High Watermelon Wheat!”

“We are over the moon to be launching the 21st Amendment in Wisconsin. Personally, I’m looking forward to enjoying a few Brew Free! or Die Blood Orange IPAs and Hell or High Watermelon’s by a fire pit this spring,” comments John Campbell (VP Craft & Imports, Wisconsin Distributors).

Born in the San Francisco Bay Area and masterminds of beloved fruit beers, 21st Amendment celebrates its 22nd Anniversary in 2022 with limitless innovation and discovery for its community of rabid beer fans. 21st Amendment has an array of fan favorites and exciting new beer releases for 2022: Brew Free! Or Die IPA (New Recipe, New Look), Brew Free! Or Die Hazy IPA, Hell or High Watermelon Wheat, Hell or High Mango, Hell or High Pomegranate, Coaster Pilsner, Close Encounters of the Hop Kind, Tasty Double Hazy IPA, Brew Free! Or Die Blood Orange IPA, El Sully, Fireside Chat, and its Variety Hop 12-Pack.

For more information, please visit: www.21st-amendment.com

About 21st Amendment Brewery

22 years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 34 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.