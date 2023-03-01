2 Towns Ciderhouse Reaches the Summit Peaks with Pristine Peach

CORVALLIS, Ore.— Rising like a brilliant sun over the mountain tops, 2 Towns Ciderhouse introduces Pristine Peach, a clean and fruity hard cider slated to hit stores in February 2023.

Crafted from fresh-pressed Northwest apples, West coast peaches, apricots, and a hint of honey, this snappy cider is the third released in the 19.2 line, following Outcider and Strawberade. Bursting with cheerful flavor, Pristine Peach invokes a smooth subtle flavor of peach combined with snappy apricot, making a great compliment to the touch of sweet honey.

“The balance of sunny stone fruit with that touch of sweet honey is magnificent,” said Dave Takush, head cider maker. “One taste of this cider and you will feel like you’ve reached the summit!”

Bright and sunny, this sunshine cider touches the peaks of your tastebuds with its vivacious flavor!

Specs

6.9% ABV | Peach Apricot Cider

Made with Northwest apples, West coast peaches, apricots, and sweet honey

Characteristics

Clean and fruity

Subtle smooth peach and snappy apricot

Bright and sunny, ready for the day’s adventure!

Pristine Peach will be available in 19.2oz cans, ½ bbl & bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

2 Towns Ciderhouse was founded on the belief that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality, whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. Over the years our company has retained these core values to branch out into different segments within the alcohol beverage space to become a premium total beverage company. Our goal is to create the best craft beverages on the market and continue to develop and evolve the beverage space in innovative new ways.

From humble beginning in 2010 in an old 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage we have grown into one of the largest craft beverage companies in the northwest now employing over 100 individuals, distributing to 15+ states and running 3 different production facilities totaling almost 100,000 sq. feet. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft beverages.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2023/02/23/towns-ciderhouse-reaches-the-summit-peaks-with-pristine-peach/