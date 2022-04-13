2 Towns Ciderhouse Partners with CSA Distributing in Colorado

CORVALLIS, Oregon – 2 Towns Ciderhouse announces distribution in the state of Colorado through their partnership with CSA Distributing. Hitting stores immediately, Colorado will be the 14th state that the craft beverage producer has its PNW cider available on shelves.

2 Towns Ciderhouse launched in Corvallis, Oregon, in 2010 with two flagship ciders, and has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest cider brand in the country by sales and largest independently owned. The company has achieved this national position and grown its brand to one of the most diverse and award-winning craft cider lineups in the industry all within a small distribution footprint.

As a core value, 2 Towns is committed to making true craft cider with fresh-pressed Northwest apples, no added sugars, and no shortcuts. The company has applied the same innovative spirit to beverages beyond cider as well, launching “Seek Out” hard seltzer, “Nectar Creek” mead, and most recently “Craftwell Cocktails,” a new brand of canned cocktails.

“An Oregon/Colorado partnership is a natural fit due to our similar active, outdoor-focused cultures. These values are inherent in our brand and we are thrilled to partner with CSA Distributing to bring our craft beverages to the beautiful state of Colorado,” said Nels Jewell-Larsen, co-owner and vice president of business development for 2 Towns. “By adding Colorado to our distribution, 2 Towns can now serve thirsty fans across more states.”

Colorado retailers will now have access to the full lineup of flagship craft ciders as well as select fruit seasonal ciders, including Cosmic Crisp®, Tropical Cosmic Crisp®, Blueberry Cosmic Crisp®, BrightCider, Made Marion, Pacific Pineapple, The Bad Apple, Cherry Sublime, Strawberade, and Variety Packs. These brands will be available in a selection of 12oz and 19.2oz cans, 500mL bottles, and kegs.

“We are seeing an increased market for craft cider in Colorado and are excited to meet this demand with the 2 Towns Ciderhouse partnership,” said Jim Hunt, senior brand manager, CSA Distributing. “Their high standards for quality and dedication to the craft made 2 Towns the perfect addition to our portfolio.”

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

About CSA Distributing

Founded in 2013, CSA Distributing represents a new class of distributors whose connection to the Artisans themselves is as important as the connection to the people who buy and sell the artisan products. CSA’s ever-growing portfolio includes the best International and American breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic products. We are committed to leadership through education, with effective training that promotes sustainable growth through profitable sales. We focus on quality, small, independent producers that honor traditional and innovative methods with a sustainable philosophy.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2022/04/12/2-towns-ciderhouse-partners-with-csa-distributing-in-colorado/