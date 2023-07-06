Brewbound Podcast: Who is the Craft Beer Drinker in 2023?

The Brewbound team gives a quick overview of the Brewers Association and Harris Poll’s latest craft beer consumer survey and plucks out a few key takeaways.

Plus, Justin and Zoe dish on a Lagunitas defection to Firestone Walker, decry Friday news dumps, and play Another Round or Tabbing Out on Bud Light’s latest media blitz.

Listen to the conversation on popular podcast platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast? Email podcast@brewbound.com.