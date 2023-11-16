Brewbound Podcast: Short’s Makes Room at the Inn

Short’s Brewing CEO Scott Newman-Bale joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the Bellaire Inn, the brewery’s solution to the workforce housing crunch in its northern Michigan home. Thanks to the inn, Short’s was able to remain fully staffed through its busy summer season.

Plus, Zoe and Jess break down the week’s news, including Boston Beer’s new vodka-based hard tea, Great Frontier Holdings’ acquisition of Ecliptic Brewing and New Belgium’s new CEO.

