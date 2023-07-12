Brewbound Podcast: Shipping Up to Boston for Brew Talks

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

With Brew Talks taking place today (July 12), the Brewbound team previews the Boston event and shares why they’re excited.

Justin then quizzes Zoe on her wants in a taproom experience after reviewing a listicle on the best breweries in Massachusetts.

The team also salutes Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery for winning the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Brewing & Business Experienceship.

The show wraps with a game of Another Round or Tabbing Out on Truly Hard Seltzer’s zero gravity sweepstakes.

Listen to the conversation on popular podcast platforms, including iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast? Email podcast@brewbound.com.

back
07/12: Brew Talks Boston 2023 09/21: Brew Talks Denver 2023 12/06: Brewbound Live Winter 2023
View the Full Content Calendar