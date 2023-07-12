Brewbound Podcast: Shipping Up to Boston for Brew Talks

With Brew Talks taking place today (July 12), the Brewbound team previews the Boston event and shares why they’re excited.

Justin then quizzes Zoe on her wants in a taproom experience after reviewing a listicle on the best breweries in Massachusetts.

The team also salutes Chicago’s Funkytown Brewery for winning the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Brewing & Business Experienceship.

The show wraps with a game of Another Round or Tabbing Out on Truly Hard Seltzer’s zero gravity sweepstakes.

