Brewbound Podcast: Schilling Cider is ‘Excidered’ for National Cider Month

It’s National Cider Month and the team at Seattle-based Schilling Hard Cider is “excidered.”

Co-founder and CEO Colin Schilling, CCO Eric Phillips and EVP of marketing Rachel Thomas join the Brewbound team to discuss the cidery’s participation in National Cider Month, as well as its debut at the Great American Beer Festival and a retail activation with Whole Foods.

To mark the fourth annual National Cider Month, Thomas led the development of a brand agnostic website with drinker education and an events page for participating cideries. October was selected for National Cider Month because it’s also National Apple Month.

“It’s harvest season, apples are on folks’ minds, and if you look at the data over the last couple years [cider sales] over indexes naturally anyway,” Colin Schilling said. “That’s because of the harvest season, the change in weather. People are looking for a beverage like cider. So it’s really the perfect time to do it.

“We’re so excited this year to be able to bring along so many other folks in our industry and give other people a platform,” he continued.

Plus, Zoe, Justin and Jess break down recent headlines – including Molson Coors’ Happy Thursday hard refresher, the Beer Institute’s annual meeting and Duvel USA’s 2024 innovation slate – and sample hop-infused chocolate during Another Round or Tabbing Out.

