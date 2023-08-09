Brewbound Podcast: Marcus Baskerville on Black is Beautiful Vol. 2; Plus, Tilray’s Blockbuster Craft Deal

Weathered Souls co-founder Marcus Baskerville discusses Black is Beautiful Vol. 2 and how the cause beer collaboration has evolved.

Plus, Zoe and Justin break down Monday’s blockbuster news that Tilray Brands will acquire eight craft brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev in a $85 million cash deal. The deal includes Shock Top, Breckenridge, 10 Barrel, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Blue Point, among others.

Zoe and Justin also play Another Round or Tabbing Out on Harpoon’s latest Dunkin’ Spiked release.

