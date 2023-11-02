Brewbound Podcast: Loverboy Spills the Tea on New NA Beverage

Hard tea and spritzer brand Loverboy is getting into the non-alcoholic space with a pair of 6-packs: lemon iced tea and white tea peach. Loverboy SVP of sales Derek Hahm and SVP of commercial strategy Todd Anderson discussed the launch of the brand, and how it will be incorporated into the Bravo reality series.

Hahm and Anderson also discuss Loverboy’s goals in the hard tea category, the advantage of working with a Bravolebrity and Loverboy’s strategy of working with beer wholesalers.

