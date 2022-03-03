Brewbound Podcast: Kelly Meyer Explains How Not to Start A Damn Brewery

In the wake of several brewery closures, Kelly Meyer, host of the How Not to Start a Damn Brewery podcast, discusses his experience with starting and selling a struggling brewery. He also shares insights from other brewery owners who shuttered their businesses.

Kate Bernot also joins the podcast to discuss her story on Modern Times’ willingness to entertain a buyer or investor.

Plus, Brewbound’s Zoe Licata shares her Hard MTN Dew field research study.

