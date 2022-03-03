Brewbound Podcast: Kelly Meyer Explains How Not to Start A Damn Brewery

In the wake of several brewery closures, Kelly Meyer, host of the How Not to Start a Damn Brewery podcast, discusses his experience with starting and selling a struggling brewery. He also shares insights from other brewery owners who shuttered their businesses.

Kate Bernot also joins the podcast to discuss her story on Modern Times’ willingness to entertain a buyer or investor.

Plus, Brewbound’s Zoe Licata shares her Hard MTN Dew field research study.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.

