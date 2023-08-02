Brewbound Podcast: How to Reshape a Portfolio with Larry Horwitz

Crooked Hammock director of brewing operations Larry Horwitz shares his vision for portfolio reinvention and why he is the “light lager whisperer.” Horwitz also offers insights into brand creation and consumer trends.

Plus, Justin and Zoe review the latest earnings for Boston Beer and Molson Coors, discuss leadership changes in the industry, and play Another Round or Tabbing Out with greywater beer and aliens.

