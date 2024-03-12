Brewbound Podcast: How Breweries Can Navigate Leasing Issues

Landlord issues have been a frequent reason cited among recent brewery closures. What do you need to look out for in a lease? When should you start renewal discussions? How do you navigate improvements? BPE Law Group associate attorney Melanie De Marco gives a leasing 101 course.

Plus, Brewbound editor Justin Kendall and reporter Zoe Licata break down the latest headlines, including Sapporo-Stone’s focus on beer and discontinuation of its hard seltzer and canned cocktail brands, and Constellation Brands’ Mexican import performance. The duo also plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on Constellation’s new product slate of Corona Sunbrew and new-to-world flavored malt beverages The Drop and Shyft.

Listen here and on all popular podcast platforms.