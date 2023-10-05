Brewbound Podcast: Giving a Legacy Brand a Second Life with Eagle Park Brewing’s Max Borgardt

Eagle Park Brewing co-founder Max Borgardt discusses acquiring and reviving legacy brand Milwaukee Brewing Company (MKE).

The Wisconsin craft brewery acquired MKE’s brands and recipes a year ago. Borgardt gives an update on the integration of the two brands and plans for the future.

Plus, Jess, Zoe and Justin break down the latest news, including draft challenges, inflation outpacing at-the-brewery sales and Tilray closing its deal for eight craft beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch.

