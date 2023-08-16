Brewbound Podcast: Four Corners Co-Founder on Independence From a Big Brewer

Four Corners Brewing co-founder George Esquivel shares why he and his partners decided to buy back the Dallas-based craft brewery from Constellation Brands.

Esquivel explains why independence from the brewing giant will lead to more freedom and an ability to move more swiftly, how he’s viewing the brewery’s future prospects and much more.

Plus, Zoe and Justin review the latest news, including the Brewers Association’s midyear survey results, Gallup’s poll on U.S. consumers’ consumption habits and the continuing changing of the guard in craft beer.

The two also play a game of Another Round or Tabbing Out, looking at White Claw’s connection with Generation Z consumer, Athletic Brewing’s beer now being used as a chaser and beer holidays.

Listen to the conversation on popular podcast platforms, including Apple, Google Play and Spotify.

Send questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast to podcast@brewbound.com.